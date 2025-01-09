All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians shell Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing man and woman

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 January 2025, 19:16
Russians shell Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing man and woman
The city of Siversk on the map. Screenshot DeepState map

Russian troops shelled the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery on Thursday, 9 January, killing two civilians.

Source: Anastasiia Medvedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On 9 January at 16:00, the occupying forces shelled Siversk with tubed artillery. A residential area was at the epicentre of the attack.

Advertisement:

As a result of the shelling, a man, 55, and a woman, 67, who lived in neighbouring houses, sustained fatal injuries."

Details: The shelling damaged two residential properties.

The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian troops advance in multiple settlements of Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Attacks on Pokrovsk increase, Russian forces less than three kilometres away
Russians gear up to storm Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – UP sources
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: