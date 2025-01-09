Russians shell Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing man and woman
Thursday, 9 January 2025, 19:16
Russian troops shelled the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery on Thursday, 9 January, killing two civilians.
Source: Anastasiia Medvedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: "On 9 January at 16:00, the occupying forces shelled Siversk with tubed artillery. A residential area was at the epicentre of the attack.
As a result of the shelling, a man, 55, and a woman, 67, who lived in neighbouring houses, sustained fatal injuries."
Details: The shelling damaged two residential properties.
The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
