Russians shell Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing man and woman

The city of Siversk on the map. Screenshot DeepState map

Russian troops shelled the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery on Thursday, 9 January, killing two civilians.

Source: Anastasiia Medvedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On 9 January at 16:00, the occupying forces shelled Siversk with tubed artillery. A residential area was at the epicentre of the attack.

As a result of the shelling, a man, 55, and a woman, 67, who lived in neighbouring houses, sustained fatal injuries."

Details: The shelling damaged two residential properties.

The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

