Russian troops advance in multiple settlements of Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 9 January 2025, 03:00
Screenshot: DeepState map

On the night of 8-9 January, analysts from the DeepState project reported that Russian forces have advanced in multiple settlements of Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Russia has advanced in Toretsk, Pishchane, near Vozdvyzhenka, Baranivka, Solone, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Novoielyzavetivka and Kurakhove."

Background: 

  • On 7 January, DeepState reported that almost all of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast is occupied by Russian troops, which allows the Russians to advance westward.
  • On 5 January, it was reported that fierce fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, and the line of contact has divided the city in two. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics to try to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.
  • On 8 January, it was reported that Russian forces are preparing to storm Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. They have been approaching the town since the autumn of 2024, intending to encircle it.
  • Serhii Dobriak, Head of the Pokrovsk Military Administration, reported that Russian forces are intensifying their attacks on the city. Russian troops are less than three kilometres from Pokrovsk. 

Donetsk Oblastoccupationwar
Donetsk Oblast
Attacks on Pokrovsk increase, Russian forces less than three kilometres away
Russians gear up to storm Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – UP sources
Russians destroy several Ukrainian defence positions in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk – Ukrainian military
