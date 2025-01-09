Zelenskyy talks to Pentagon chief about drones, air defence and support for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in the framework of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group. They discussed support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that the main topics of the conversation were:

Advertisement:

the situation on the battlefield;

the role of drones at this stage of the war;

Ukraine's defence needs for various types of drones.

"We also talked about strengthening Ukrainian air defence and the prospects of providing additional air defence systems, in particular in cooperation with other countries," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

On the same day, Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the German Minister of Defence to discuss the further work of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Discussions at the 9 January meeting at the Ramstein meeting focused on continued support for Ukraine, leading to the conclusion of roadmaps for further assistance until 2027.

Support UP or become our patron!