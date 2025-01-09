All Sections
Pentagon chief announces US$500 million military aid package for Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 January 2025, 13:59
Lloyd Austin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced a US$500 million military aid package during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein-format meetings, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Pentagon website

Details: Austin said that he was inspired by the participation of countries in this format, thanks to whose help Ukraine can continue to defend itself.

He added that the Russian occupation forces continue their offensive in Ukraine’s east, and Ukrainians themselves are facing large-scale Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure, which makes winter quite difficult for civilians.

Quote from Austin: "In February, we will mark three years of Putin's war. And the stakes are still enormous – for all of our security. If Putin swallows Ukraine, his appetite will only grow. We will only invite even more aggression. But I am still determined not to let that happen."

More details: Austin reiterated that Ukraine had received a total of more than US$122 billion in aid.

"I am announcing today another Presidential Drawdown Authority package, valued at approximately US$500 million", Austin said.

The package includes missiles for air defence systems, artillery shells and air-to-ground missiles, as well as equipment to support Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets.

Background:

  • On 8 January, the Pentagon revealed that Lloyd Austin is planning a meeting with the leaders of the "coalitions of capabilities" to outline plans to support Ukraine until 2027.
  • Austin has also previously noted that even though Russia appears to have the upper hand in its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin faces a growing number of challenges that will complicate any attempts to consolidate its gains.

