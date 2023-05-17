All Sections
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 17 May 2023, 15:59
PHOTO: ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian forces have advanced by another 500 metres on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces, on Freedom TV channel

Details: Cherevatyi said that Ukrainian forces saw more success in the past 24 hours, advancing by up to 500 metres on parts of the Bakhmut front and liberating Ukrainian land from Russian occupation.

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Enemy forces deployed artillery of various calibres and MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems – ed.] to fire on our positions 456 times, thus showing that unfortunately they are not experiencing an ammunition shortage. A total of 25 clashes and 12 airstrikes took place on this front; 107 [Russian soldiers] were killed and 153 sustained injuries."

More details: The spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces also said that Ukrainian troops destroyed several pieces of Russian military equipment, including an infantry fighting vehicle, an airborne fighting vehicle, 6 D-30 howitzers, 2 electronic warfare systems, 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (2 Orlan-10 UAVs and 1 Zala), and 4 kamikaze drones.

He confirmed what Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, had said earlier – namely, that Wagner Group mercenaries "entered Bakhmut just like rats enter a mousetrap". He explained that Russian forces now realise that they cannot succeed, but keep trying to capture the city.

Quote from Cherevatyi: "At the same time, they realise that gradually, we are seizing the initiative. Despite not having significant reserves or a major advantage in the amount of equipment or troops, we are defeating enemy forces, conducting a successful defence operation, and occasionally attacking from the flanks."

Previously: Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has said that Ukrainian forces  liberated nearly 20 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front and repeated that fierce fighting for the city of Bakhmut itself was still underway, with Russian forces making minor gains.

