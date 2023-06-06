Ukraine congratulates UN on Russian Language Day on Twitter
Ukraine's official Twitter account has congratulated the United Nations on Russian Language Day, as the organisation has yet to respond to the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).
Source: Twitter pages of Ukraine and the UN
Details: The UN posted a message about "Russian Language Day" on the morning of 6 June in the wake of reports that Russia had blown up the occupied Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
It is noteworthy that Ukraine used an illustration of the UN General Assembly hall being flooded with water as a "greeting".
By the afternoon, the organisation had failed to condemn the invaders’ actions or otherwise respond to the ecocide in Ukraine.
Happy Russian Language Day, @UN! https://t.co/BWoI7hKQPB pic.twitter.com/CWl6Tv2JXE— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) June 6, 2023
An abstract post appeared on the official UN website at around 14:00 without mentioning the Russian aggression.
Thirteen hours after the blowing up of the KHPP, the UN stated that "civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target. They must be protected. At all times. Everywhere."
Civilians and civilian infrastructure are #NotATarget.— United Nations (@UN) June 6, 2023
They must be protected.
At all times.
Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FxH6dmSR6m
The UN's caution and lack of response have outraged users on social media.
Read also: UN "celebrates" Russian Language Day after Russia blows up Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station
Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)
Houses with water up to the roofs, swans swimming in the square – this is what flooded cities and villages look like
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and later this information was confirmed by the HPP. Water is moving in a wide stream and very fast. The dam and the power plant's turbine hall have been completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair.
- Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.
- The power supply has been cut off in the Korabel district of the city of Kherson due to the flooding that occurred after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station was blown up by the Russians.
- As of 07:30 on 6 June, eight settlements and one microdistrict in the city of Kherson have been completely or partially flooded due to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station being blown up by the Russian invaders. In the afternoon it was reported that 24 settlements have already been flooded.
- Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council to address the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Ukraine's Armed Forces have stated that the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will not prevent the Defence Forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!