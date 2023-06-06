All Sections
Ukraine congratulates UN on Russian Language Day on Twitter

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 16:57
Ukraine congratulates UN on Russian Language Day on Twitter

Ukraine's official Twitter account has congratulated the United Nations on Russian Language Day, as the organisation has yet to respond to the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

Source: Twitter pages of Ukraine and the UN

Details: The UN posted a message about "Russian Language Day" on the morning of 6 June in the wake of reports that Russia had blown up the occupied Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

It is noteworthy that Ukraine used an illustration of the UN General Assembly hall being flooded with water as a "greeting".

By the afternoon, the organisation had failed to condemn the invaders’ actions or otherwise respond to the ecocide in Ukraine.

An abstract post appeared on the official UN website at around 14:00 without mentioning the Russian aggression.

Thirteen hours after the blowing up of the KHPP, the UN stated that "civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target. They must be protected. At all times. Everywhere."

The UN's caution and lack of response have outraged users on social media.

Read also: UN "celebrates" Russian Language Day after Russia blows up Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station

Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Houses with water up to the roofs, swans swimming in the square – this is what flooded cities and villages look like

Background:

Ukraine's Armed Forces have stated that the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will not prevent the Defence Forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.

