Ukraine congratulates UN on Russian Language Day on Twitter

Ukraine's official Twitter account has congratulated the United Nations on Russian Language Day, as the organisation has yet to respond to the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

Details: The UN posted a message about "Russian Language Day" on the morning of 6 June in the wake of reports that Russia had blown up the occupied Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

It is noteworthy that Ukraine used an illustration of the UN General Assembly hall being flooded with water as a "greeting".

By the afternoon, the organisation had failed to condemn the invaders’ actions or otherwise respond to the ecocide in Ukraine.

An abstract post appeared on the official UN website at around 14:00 without mentioning the Russian aggression.

Thirteen hours after the blowing up of the KHPP, the UN stated that "civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target. They must be protected. At all times. Everywhere."

Civilians and civilian infrastructure are #NotATarget.



They must be protected.



At all times.



Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FxH6dmSR6m — United Nations (@UN) June 6, 2023

The UN's caution and lack of response have outraged users on social media.

Background:

Ukraine's Armed Forces have stated that the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will not prevent the Defence Forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.

