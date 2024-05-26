Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 57 times across war zone since start of Sunday

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 57 times across the war zone from early morning until afternoon on Sunday.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 13:00 on 26 May

Details: Russian forces have been the most active on the Pokrovsk front since the beginning of the day.

Russia's increased activity is also observed in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops mounted eight assault and offensive operations. Ukrainian forces pushed them back six times near the settlements of Terniv and Lyptsi. Ukrainian troops are continuing to repel one Russian attack each near Vovchansk and Lyptsi. The Russians conducted a total of eight airstrikes on the same localities and near the settlements of Neskuchne, Zelene and Hlyboke, dropping almost two dozen guided aerial bombs.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians made 10 attempts to advance near the settlements of Synkivka, Novoiehorivka and Nevske. Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks, and combat actions are ongoing. The situation is under control.

On the Siversk front, fighting continues near the settlement of Bilohorivka. The Russians bombarded the area of the settlement of Spirne with unguided aerial missiles.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians mounted two attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske and Andriivka. Combat engagement continues in the area of the latter. The Russians are actively using aircraft in the area, delivering four airstrikes near the settlements of Druzhba, Chasiv Yar and Pivdenne.

The Pokrovsk front is the most intense in terms of Russian attacks, with a total of 24 attempts by Russian forces to improve their tactical situation. Five combat engagements are currently taking place near Novooleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka, and one more each in the areas of Kalynove, Sokil and Umanske.

Russian troops launched four assault attempts on the Kurakhove front – near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka – since the beginning of the day. All attacks were repelled.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians used eight unguided missiles near the settlement of Staromaiorske. Three Russian attacks were unsuccessful near Staromaiorske and in the vicinity of Rozdilne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians fired almost three dozen unguided aerial missiles on the area of Lobkove and conducted one assault towards Mala Tokmachka. The Russians received a decent rebuff and retreated.

On the Prydniprovske front, the number of combat engagements increased to three. Russian terrorists dropped eight guided aerial bombs near the settlements of Beryslav, Vysoke, Tiahynka and Veletenske.

