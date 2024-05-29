All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Body of teen found on site of Russian strike on Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 29 May 2024, 10:12
Body of teen found on site of Russian strike on Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The rescuers found the body of a 13-year-old teenager during a search and rescue operation on site of the Russian attack on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on 28 May. The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on the town has risen to two. In total, Russia has killed four people and injured 14 over the past day. 

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Ukraine's Interior Ministry 

Quote: "The body of a teenager was found on the site of the Russian strike on Selydove. Last night the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town and struck a private house."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Law enforcement officers have recorded the aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Selydove. The Russians launched two UMPB D-30SN bombs on the town.

The investigation has found that one of the bombs hit a house. An entire family has likely been trapped under the rubble. Emergency workers have rescued a 73-year-old woman. The woman has been diagnosed with multiple injuries and concussion.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack. 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Earlier the Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast on 28 May: two in the town of Toretsk and one in the town of Selydove. 14 more people in the region have been injured.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

It is noted that seven people, including a four-year-old child, were injured in the Russian strike on a residential area in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. In addition, the Russians damaged 103 houses, 12 civilian cars and a church. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

Background:

  • On the morning of 28 May, Russian troops dropped a 1.5-tonne high-explosive bomb with a planning and correction module on the town of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast. A child and five adults were injured.
  • Russian forces attacked the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, resulting in two deaths and three injuries, on the evening of 28 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians target Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 8 civilians
Russians drop bombs on residential buildings in Toretsk, killing two people – photo
Russian forces drop 1.5-tonne bomb on Ukrainian town, injuring 3 civilians
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: