Body of teen found on site of Russian strike on Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – photos

The rescuers found the body of a 13-year-old teenager during a search and rescue operation on site of the Russian attack on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on 28 May. The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on the town has risen to two. In total, Russia has killed four people and injured 14 over the past day.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Quote: "The body of a teenager was found on the site of the Russian strike on Selydove. Last night the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town and struck a private house."

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Law enforcement officers have recorded the aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Selydove. The Russians launched two UMPB D-30SN bombs on the town.

The investigation has found that one of the bombs hit a house. An entire family has likely been trapped under the rubble. Emergency workers have rescued a 73-year-old woman. The woman has been diagnosed with multiple injuries and concussion.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Earlier the Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast on 28 May: two in the town of Toretsk and one in the town of Selydove. 14 more people in the region have been injured.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

It is noted that seven people, including a four-year-old child, were injured in the Russian strike on a residential area in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. In addition, the Russians damaged 103 houses, 12 civilian cars and a church. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

Background:

On the morning of 28 May, Russian troops dropped a 1.5-tonne high-explosive bomb with a planning and correction module on the town of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast. A child and five adults were injured.

Russian forces attacked the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, resulting in two deaths and three injuries, on the evening of 28 May.

