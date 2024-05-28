Russian forces drop 1.5-tonne bomb on Ukrainian town, injuring 3 civilians

The site of the Russian attack. Photo: screenshot from a video by Vadym Filashkin

Russian forces dropped a 1.5-tonne highly explosive bomb with a planning and correction module on the town of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 28 May, injuring a child and two adults.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Filashkin said that the child only suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation, but the two adults have been hospitalised.

Nearly 100 buildings were damaged, and three were completely destroyed.

Fires caused by the Russian attack are still being extinguished. On Wednesday, 29 May, the Druzhkivka City Military Administration will start distributing free construction materials to those whose houses have been damaged.

Filashkin said that two NGOs, Yanholy Spasinnia (Saviour Angels) and Akted, will help the local authorities deal with the damage inflicted by the Russian attack.

He also said that the local authorities will appeal to international organisations that provide financial assistance in similar cases. The Donetsk Oblast Military Administration hopes that each family that was affected by the attack will be able to receive a cash payment.

