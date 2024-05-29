Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine

At a meeting on Wednesday, 29 May, the Lithuanian government approved a resolution of the country's Finance Ministry to allocate €5 million for Ukraine's education sector.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi, a Baltic states news website

Details: The Lithuanian support will be used to rebuild destroyed schools and kindergartens in Ukraine, to equip bomb shelters and install other protective equipment.

Advertisement:

"We must help Ukrainians keep their hope for the future amid the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine. In this regard, it is extremely important to be able to educate the younger generation even in times of war and to ensure that children are educated despite the constant risk of airstrikes," said Lithuania's Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė.

The minister added that the funds allocated by Lithuania will complement bilateral recovery projects and help expand support from the international community.

The funds will be transferred to the account of Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science at the National Bank of Ukraine.

Background:

Earlier, the Swedish government announced that it would allocate SEK 650 million (over US$61 million) to Ukraine to support Ukraine's energy system.

In addition, the United States has recently donated 107 generators to Kharkiv Oblast, which is subjected to regular airstrikes by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!