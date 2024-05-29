All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
Lithuania flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

At a meeting on Wednesday, 29 May, the Lithuanian government approved a resolution of the country's Finance Ministry to allocate €5 million for Ukraine's education sector.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi, a Baltic states news website

Details: The Lithuanian support will be used to rebuild destroyed schools and kindergartens in Ukraine, to equip bomb shelters and install other protective equipment.

Advertisement:

"We must help Ukrainians keep their hope for the future amid the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine. In this regard, it is extremely important to be able to educate the younger generation even in times of war and to ensure that children are educated despite the constant risk of airstrikes," said Lithuania's Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė.

The minister added that the funds allocated by Lithuania will complement bilateral recovery projects and help expand support from the international community.

The funds will be transferred to the account of Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science at the National Bank of Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Swedish government announced that it would allocate SEK 650 million (over US$61 million) to Ukraine to support Ukraine's energy system.
  • In addition, the United States has recently donated 107 generators to Kharkiv Oblast, which is subjected to regular airstrikes by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lithuaniaaid for Ukraineeducation
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Lithuania
Ukraine to sign security agreement with Lithuania soon
Lithuanian Foreign Minister supports allowing Ukraine to hit targets in Russia with Western weapons
Russian secret services may be behind arson in European shopping centres, Lithuania warns
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: