Dam at Dnipro power plant closed to traffic in Zaporizhzhia

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 1 June 2024, 06:59
Dam at Dnipro power plant closed to traffic in Zaporizhzhia
Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant. Photo: Wikipedia

The dam at the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Zaporizhzhia has been closed to traffic on the morning of Saturday 1 June.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Patrol Police on Telegram; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The alternative route goes over the Zaporizhzhia Arch Bridge on Khortytsia island. Also, through Novi Mosty and the Khortytskyi district."

Details: Fedorov claims that the Russians launched a huge attack on Zaporizhzhia during the night. They targeted one of the energy infrastructure facilities, causing damage. Over twenty residential buildings and social institutions have been affected.

No one was injured.

Background: 

  • On the night of 31 May - 1 June, six Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off in Russia. They carried out missile launch manoeuvres around 03:00. At 04.29, the missiles went to Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia), in Ukraine’s western regions. The air-raid lasted until 05:30.
  • Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, stated that a fire had broken out at a key infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast on Saturday night, caused by the falling wreckage of a downed Russian drone.
  • According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, the Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

