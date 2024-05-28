Russians hit Zaporizhzhia airport with Kh-59 cruise missile, destroying terminal – photo

Ukrainian law enforcement and military officials confirmed that the Russians hit Zaporizhzhia International Airport with a Kh-59 missile on 26 May at around 16:00, destroying the terminal building.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General; Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Details: The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into the impact of a Russian missile on the Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A criminal case has been opened over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Destroyed airport terminal in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Operational Command Pivden (South) said the Russians had launched a missile attack on the airport with a Kh-59 cruise missile. There were no casualties.

Background:

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian troops attacked the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv; 15 people were reported killed and 25 more injured.

It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire.

On the morning of 27 May, it was reported that the death toll from the attack on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May had risen to 18, with 48 more people injured.

Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigation department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, said that the body of a 17-year-old boy who was in the Epicentr had been found and identified by DNA samples.

