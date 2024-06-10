All Sections
Russians report drone attack in Kursk Oblast: 2 administrative buildings damaged

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 June 2024, 09:13
Screenshot: Google Maps

Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, has stated that the oblast had been attacked by drones, resulting in damage to two administrative buildings.

Source: Smirnov on Telegram

Quote from Smirnov: "In the evening and at night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the border areas of Kursk Oblast with drones. They used the entire arsenal available: kamikaze drones, quadcopters, and a heavy eight-rotor octocopter. Early reports indicate that two administrative buildings have been damaged – in the city of Sudzha and the village of Korenevo."

Details: The acting governor states that there are no casualties. 

He claimed that they destroyed "eight Ukrainian drones" using small arms and electronic warfare equipment. 

