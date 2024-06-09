Ukrainian aircraft strikes target on Russian territory for first time – Sky News

The sources of the UK Sky News TV channel report that a Ukrainian combat aircraft struck a target in the territory of Russia for the first time on 9 June. A Russian command post was struck near the city of Belgorod. On 8 June, Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian landing ship in the Azov Sea.

Source: Sky News with reference to a Ukrainian military source

Quote by the source: "Whilst damage assessment is still occurring, it is confirmed as a direct hit. This is the first UAF air-delivered munition delivered against a target within Russia."

Details: A Ukrainian military source added that on the evening of 8 June, Ukrainian forces launched a "coordinated strike" against a Russian landing ship that had recently moved to the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea.

The vessel became the fifth out of the seven Ropucha-class landing ships that were sunk or "rendered unserviceable" by Ukrainian attacks, the source said.

The source reported that Russian troops use such ships to transfer ammunition and equipment to the occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast for further transit to the frontline.

Background: On the afternoon of 9 June, a big fire and explosion were reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

