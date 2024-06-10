All Sections
Ukrainian border guards strike Russian Murom-P surveillance system in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 10 June 2024, 15:07
Screenshot: video by State Border Guard Service

Soldiers from the Border of Steel Brigade (a combat unit of Ukraine's State Border Guard) have deployed a kamikaze drone to strike a Russian Murom-P long-range visual surveillance system on the Kharkiv front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, soldiers of the Steel Border Offensive Guard Brigade targeted another enemy Murom-P long-range visual surveillance system with a kamikaze drone (the Offensive Guard is the collective name for brigades recruited from among policemen, border guards and National Guard troops – ed.)"

Details: According to reports, the Russians used the system to monitor the movements of units of Ukraine's defence forces.

