More than 800 Russian soldiers killed in war against Ukraine have been buried in Crimea
Monday, 10 June 2024, 19:19
At least 825 Russian soldiers who have been killed in the war in Ukraine have been buried in occupied Crimea.
Source: press service of the Mission of the President of Ukraine in Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Quote: "634 of them were probably Ukrainian citizens. The number of burials may be higher, as many of them are done without any light."
Details: The Mission of the President reports that at least 44 Russian servicemen from Crimea have been confirmed captured.
