More than 800 Russian soldiers killed in war against Ukraine have been buried in Crimea

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 June 2024, 19:19
More than 800 Russian soldiers killed in war against Ukraine have been buried in Crimea
Grave of Russian occupier. Stock photo.

At least 825 Russian soldiers who have been killed in the war in Ukraine have been buried in occupied Crimea.

Source: press service of the Mission of the President of Ukraine in Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Quote: "634 of them were probably Ukrainian citizens. The number of burials may be higher, as many of them are done without any light."

Details: The Mission of the President reports that at least 44 Russian servicemen from Crimea have been confirmed captured.

Subjects: Crimeaoccupation
