Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos

The journalists of the Skhemy (Schemes) project have posted satellite images of Russian military equipment in the temporarily occupied city of Dzhankoi, Crimea, on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Skhemy with reference to the satellite images by Planet Labs

Details: The images show the aftermath of a massive fire near a railway station in the city of Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea. However, the quality of the images does not allow to determine the type of equipment.

The city of Dzhankoi, Crimea, 27 April 2024. Photo: Skhemy

The city of Dzhankoi, Crimea, 20 May 2024. Photo: Skhemy

The equipment had seemingly appeared in the area in May 2024, and then fortifications were built nearby.

Background:

On 10 June the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile battalion near the city of Dzhankoi and two S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalions near the settlements of Chornomorske and Yevpatoriia in Russian-occupied Crimea on the night of 9-10 June.

