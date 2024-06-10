All Sections
Person injured in Russian attack on Poltava Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 June 2024, 20:08
Person injured in Russian attack on Poltava Oblast
Russian forces attacked the Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast on 10 June. Early reports say one person was injured.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava Oblast. The enemy has once again attacked the region.

Early reports say one civilian was injured in the Myrhorod district. The information is being confirmed."

Background:

At 18:13 an air-raid warning was issued in Poltava Oblast due to a ballistic threat.

