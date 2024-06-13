Russia to interfere in US elections to weaken States and undermine support for Ukraine − Bloomberg

Bloomberg has reported that an increasing number of US adversaries, led by Russia, have been attempting to influence the 2024 presidential elections through hired commercial firms and the use of generative AI.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to US officials

Quote: "Russia poses the most serious threat in this election cycle, according to Office of the Director of National Intelligence officials, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public assessments.

Moscow likely views the election as an opportunity to pursue its broader goals of undercutting support for Ukraine’s war effort, eroding confidence in democratic institutions and undermining trust in the US more broadly, the officials said."

Details: The intelligence community expects that Russia will exploit social divisions in the US, including protests in college campuses where people support Palestinians in the Gaza conflict.

Sources believe that Iran wants to act as an agent of chaos in the 2024 elections by sowing internal discord and even encouraging violence.

Meanwhile, according to officials, China is taking a more cautious approach as it is aware of the potential consequences of interfering in the elections.

The Foreign Malign Influence Center at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which began operations in September 2022, will attempt to counter these threats through media analysis. Specifically, the centre aims to establish whether media is being created synthetically or controlled by foreign agents.

