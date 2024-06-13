Ukraine's Special Forces damage rare and cutting-edge Russian radar station – video

For the first time in the history of the Russian-Ukrainian war, operations personnel from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have successfully disabled a Russian R-416GM digital radio relay station.

Source: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Operations personnel from the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment identified a Russian R-416GM digital radio relay station while performing operations on one of the fronts.

Our operatives attacked the enemy target using one of the latest developments recently supplied to the Special Operations Forces. Due to their accurate fire, the R-416GM station was disabled, disrupting communication between the command post and the terrorist army units."

Details: The Russian army brought this system into service in 2018.

The mobile station is designed to enhance the operational efficiency of radio relay communication units in the field.

