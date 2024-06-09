All Sections
Civilians killed in Russian attack on Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 09:34
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At least two people have been killed in a Russian attack on Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: A man was injured in the Izium district (Kharkiv Oblast) in the attack on Sunday night.

Another woman was injured on Saturday in the village of Dvorichanske, Kupiansk district.

Russia attacked the village of Khotimlia, Chuhuiv district, in the afternoon of 8 June. The attack destroyed a school building, damaged a shop, the village council building, and two houses. A man was killed and two women were injured.

Attacks on residential areas of the oblast’s settlements were recorded over the day in Kherson Oblast. The attacks damaged 13 houses and a car.

One person was killed and four others were injured over the day.

