Civilians killed in Russian attack on Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts

At least two people have been killed in a Russian attack on Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A man was injured in the Izium district (Kharkiv Oblast) in the attack on Sunday night.

Advertisement:

Another woman was injured on Saturday in the village of Dvorichanske, Kupiansk district.

Russia attacked the village of Khotimlia, Chuhuiv district, in the afternoon of 8 June. The attack destroyed a school building, damaged a shop, the village council building, and two houses. A man was killed and two women were injured.

Attacks on residential areas of the oblast’s settlements were recorded over the day in Kherson Oblast. The attacks damaged 13 houses and a car.

Advertisement:

One person was killed and four others were injured over the day.

Support UP or become our patron!