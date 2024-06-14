All Sections
Hungary's PM considers it mistake that "31 out of 32 NATO countries want to defeat Russia"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoFriday, 14 June 2024, 11:29
Hungary's PM considers it mistake that 31 out of 32 NATO countries want to defeat Russia
Photo: Getty Images

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, believes that the desire of NATO states to see Russia’s defeat in Ukraine is wrong.

Source: Orbán in an interview with the Hungarian state radio; Telex, Hungarian news portal; European Pravda

Details: Orbán noted that Hungary is one of the most loyal NATO members and added that "31 out of 32 NATO member states want to defeat the Russians", referring to all other members of the Alliance besides his own country.

"Hungary’s position is that we consider this a mistake. Even if it means that we stand alone opposed to the other 32 states," he said.

Orbán said that Ukraine’s victory is "not necessary" yet NATO still "contributes to the war while Hungary contributes to peace".

He claimed he did not want "at least one square inch of Hungary to become a Russian military target".

Orbán added that he felt like Hungary was being imposed the position, according to which "peace can be achieved through war".

Orbán stressed that his government would not hinder the NATO mission in Ukraine but would not participate in it, either.

Background:

  • At the meeting between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán on 12 June, the agreement on the interaction format regarding the non-blocking NATO’s decisions on Ukraine by Budapest was reached.
  • After the meeting, Stoltenberg expressed hope that the plan, under which NATO would lead the coordination of military aid and training in Ukraine, would be adopted at the meeting of defence ministers of NATO member states this week.

Subjects: NATORussiaOrbanwar
