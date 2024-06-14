Air-raid warning issued across Ukraine: air defence responding in Kyiv Oblast, Russians scramble MiG-31K jet

The Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in Ukraine's northern, eastern, and central oblasts, and later, the warning spread to the whole of Ukraine. Ukraine's Air Force reported that air defence units are responding in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: alerts.in.ua map; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast: air defence units are engaging an enemy UAV."

Details: At 14:51, the air-raid warning spread to the whole of Ukraine due to a MiG-31K belonging to Russia's Aerospace Forces taking off.

At 15:12, the Air Force gave the all-clear in all the oblasts.

