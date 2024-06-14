G7 warns Russia against using nuclear weapons

At the summit in Italy, the G7 leaders have cautioned Russia of the dangers of using weapons of mass destruction, specifically nuclear weapons.

Source: G7 communiqué, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The summit participants expressed deep concern about "Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and actions, as well as its reported increasing use of chemical agents against Ukrainian forces."

Quote: "We reiterate that any use of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," the communiqué said.

The Group of Seven leaders are particularly concerned about China's "opaque and accelerating expansion of its nuclear arsenal," as well as North Korea and Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The text also confirms G7 support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which Russia left last year.

"We call on Russia to continue to adhere to the moratorium on nuclear tests and renew the CTBT ratification. We also call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) not to conduct any further nuclear tests, and to sign and ratify the CTBT," the leaders emphasise.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia is technically prepared for a nuclear war and that should the US send troops to Ukraine, it would be regarded as a considerable escalation of the war.

At the same time, he hopes that nuclear war does not break out.

