All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

G7 warns Russia against using nuclear weapons

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 June 2024, 21:20
G7 warns Russia against using nuclear weapons
Stock photo: Getty Images

At the summit in Italy, the G7 leaders have cautioned Russia of the dangers of using weapons of mass destruction, specifically nuclear weapons.

Source: G7 communiqué, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The summit participants expressed deep concern about "Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and actions, as well as its reported increasing use of chemical agents against Ukrainian forces."

Advertisement:

Quote: "We reiterate that any use of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," the communiqué said. 

The Group of Seven leaders are particularly concerned about China's "opaque and accelerating expansion of its nuclear arsenal," as well as North Korea and Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The text also confirms G7 support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which Russia left last year.

Advertisement:

"We call on Russia to continue to adhere to the moratorium on nuclear tests and renew the CTBT ratification. We also call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) not to conduct any further nuclear tests, and to sign and ratify the CTBT," the leaders emphasise. 

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia is technically prepared for a nuclear war and that should the US send troops to Ukraine, it would be regarded as a considerable escalation of the war.

At the same time, he hopes that nuclear war does not break out.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: G7
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
G7
G7 reveals details of US$50 billion loan paid by Russian assets
G7 prepares new measures against Russian shadow fleet – Bloomberg
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry briefs G7 ambassadors on Ukraine's Peace Formula and security agreements
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: