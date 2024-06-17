All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy about 15 Russian air defence systems in Crimea in month and half

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 June 2024, 14:53
Ukrainian forces destroy about 15 Russian air defence systems in Crimea in month and half
Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed about 15 Russian air defence systems in temporarily occupied Crimea over the past month and a half.

Source: Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security on social media

Details: The total number of destroyed air defence systems is about 15.

In particular, those are air defence battalions outfitted with S-300, S-350, and S-400 systems.

 

Dozens of launchers for these systems, over 15 radar stations, and more than 10 command posts were destroyed.

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian occupiers and bring the day of the liberation of Ukrainian Crimea closer!"

