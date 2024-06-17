All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian soldier captures four Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 June 2024, 13:07
Ukrainian soldier captures four Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast
A Ukrainian defender. Photo: Army Inform

A Ukrainian soldier belonging to one of the combat brigades of Ukraine's Armed Forces has recently single-handedly captured four Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), on Facebook

Quote: "Our soldiers are showing resilience, courage, patriotism, and, most importantly, faith in our victory along the entire war zone from Kharkiv to Krynky.

Advertisement:

In particular, a Ukrainian soldier belonging to one of the combat brigades of the AFU has recently single-handedly captured four Russian occupiers in Donetsk Oblast. I believe this feat is a vivid example of our defenders' bravery and high morale and certainly deserves to be recognised with an appropriate decoration.

I thank him and all Ukrainian defenders, who take their duties responsibly, for their dedicated service!"

Details: The General Staff of the AFU told Ukrainska Pravda that the soldier in question served with the Ground Forces. The event took place in the area of responsibility of the Donetsk Operational Group of Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
war
Russian defence conglomerate claims to have delivered batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers
Time will play in Ukraine's favour with arrival of partner-donated weapons and fighter jets – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukraine's Security Service fighters destroy over 1,000 Russian tanks – video
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: