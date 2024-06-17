Ukrainian soldier captures four Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast

A Ukrainian soldier belonging to one of the combat brigades of Ukraine's Armed Forces has recently single-handedly captured four Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), on Facebook

Quote: "Our soldiers are showing resilience, courage, patriotism, and, most importantly, faith in our victory along the entire war zone from Kharkiv to Krynky.

In particular, a Ukrainian soldier belonging to one of the combat brigades of the AFU has recently single-handedly captured four Russian occupiers in Donetsk Oblast. I believe this feat is a vivid example of our defenders' bravery and high morale and certainly deserves to be recognised with an appropriate decoration.

I thank him and all Ukrainian defenders, who take their duties responsibly, for their dedicated service!"

Details: The General Staff of the AFU told Ukrainska Pravda that the soldier in question served with the Ground Forces. The event took place in the area of responsibility of the Donetsk Operational Group of Ukrainian forces.

