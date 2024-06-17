All Sections
Russian troops attack Nikopol, injuring 3 people

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 17 June 2024, 18:52
Aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak

The Russians shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with artillery, injuring three people on 17 June.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three women aged 44, 86 and 71 were injured. They were provided with medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor also attacked the city with kamikaze drones. The Russians also attacked Marhanets hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The enemy dropped ammunition from a UAV on the territory of the hromada.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Food and industrial businesses, 12 houses, 4 outbuildings, 7 lorries, 2 cars, and a power line were damaged."

Support UP or become our patron!

