Russians strike Kurakhivka, Zarichne, Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring locals

Graffiti on the wall of a building in Chasiv Yar. Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday 18 June, Russian forces targeted various towns in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring three more.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Russian military shelled Kurakhivka with artillery early on 18 June 2024. The attack killed a 70-year-old man and injured another local citizen. Private residences were also destroyed.

The Russians also targeted the village of Zarichne in Lyman territorial hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). A 58-year-old man who was inside the house sustained injuries.

In addition, Russian troops delivered another strike on Chasiv Yar, injuring a 69-year-old man with shrapnel.

Quote: "On these facts, pre-trial investigations have been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely violation of the laws and customs of war."

