Russians strike Kurakhivka, Zarichne, Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring locals
On Tuesday 18 June, Russian forces targeted various towns in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring three more.
Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Details: The Russian military shelled Kurakhivka with artillery early on 18 June 2024. The attack killed a 70-year-old man and injured another local citizen. Private residences were also destroyed.
The Russians also targeted the village of Zarichne in Lyman territorial hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). A 58-year-old man who was inside the house sustained injuries.
In addition, Russian troops delivered another strike on Chasiv Yar, injuring a 69-year-old man with shrapnel.
Quote: "On these facts, pre-trial investigations have been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely violation of the laws and customs of war."
Support UP or become our patron!