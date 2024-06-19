All Sections
Russia attacks energy facility in central Ukraine overnight

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 19 June 2024, 10:29
Russia attacks energy facility in central Ukraine overnight
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Russia attacked an energy facility in central Ukraine overnight, causing damage.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Quote: "The enemy attacked an energy facility in central Ukraine overnight. Equipment was damaged. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and police were called to the scene," the statement said.

Details: Additionally, overhead lines and electrical equipment were damaged in Lviv Oblast during a nighttime Russian attack. A total of 285 metering points were left without power. Work to restore power is underway.

A high-voltage overhead line was disconnected in Kyiv Oblast. It was brought back into operation later in the day.

Equipment was disconnected at a substation in Poltava Oblast, resulting in a power outage for household consumers and administrative buildings. The supply of electricity has been restored for all consumers.

An overhead line belonging to the local oblast power distribution company was briefly disconnected in Volyn Oblast. Household consumers lost power, but the supply has been restored.

An overhead line belonging to a power distribution company was disconnected in Odesa Oblast. Household consumers lost power. Everyone was supplied with power within an hour.

Background: On Wednesday, 19 June, hourly power restriction schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.

