Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"

Vladimir Putin, ruler of Russia, has arrived on a state visit to Vietnam, where he plans to issue a joint statement and sign a number of bilateral documents.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti, TASS

Details: Earlier, the press service of the Kremlin reported that the two leaders plan to discuss the development of the partnership between Moscow and Hanoi and the issues of international and regional order.

Within the course of the visit, Putin will meet with Nguyễn Phú Trọng, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam; Tô Lâm, President of Vietnam; Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister of Vietnam; and Trần Thanh Mẫn, Chairperson of the Vietnamese Parliament. The visit will last for two days.

Reuters notes that the visit to Vietnam follows Hanoi avoiding a Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland last weekend while sending its deputy foreign minister to a BRICS meeting in Russia earlier last week.

The US, which improved its relations with Hanoi last year and is now Vietnam’s main trade partner, reacted harshly to Putin’s trip.

Background:

On 18 June, Russian leader Vladimir Putin landed in North Korea for talks with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2000.

