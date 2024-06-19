All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 June 2024, 21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss partnership of countries
screenshot

Vladimir Putin, ruler of Russia, has arrived on a state visit to Vietnam, where he plans to issue a joint statement and sign a number of bilateral documents.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti, TASS

Details: Earlier, the press service of the Kremlin reported that the two leaders plan to discuss the development of the partnership between Moscow and Hanoi and the issues of international and regional order.

Advertisement:

Within the course of the visit, Putin will meet with Nguyễn Phú Trọng, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam; Tô Lâm, President of Vietnam; Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister of Vietnam; and Trần Thanh Mẫn, Chairperson of the Vietnamese Parliament. The visit will last for two days.

Reuters notes that the visit to Vietnam follows Hanoi avoiding a Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland last weekend while sending its deputy foreign minister to a BRICS meeting in Russia earlier last week.

Advertisement:

The US, which improved its relations with Hanoi last year and is now Vietnam’s main trade partner, reacted harshly to Putin’s trip.

Background: 

On 18 June, Russian leader Vladimir Putin landed in North Korea for talks with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2000.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Putin
Putin and Kim Jong Un sign agreement foreseeing assistance in case of aggression
Kim Jong Un "fully supports" Russia's aggression – Russian media
Putin arrives in North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: