Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs: two elderly people injured
Sunday, 2 June 2024, 12:22
Russian forces struck the settlement of Andriivka, Izium district (Kharkiv Oblast), at around 10:00 on 2 June, leaving two people injured.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians had launched guided aerial bombs.
Advertisement:
A house has been damaged and a fire started.
A 76-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman have been injured.
Support UP or become our patron!