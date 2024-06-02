All Sections
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs: two elderly people injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 12:22
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs: two elderly people injured
Kharkiv Oblast: territories controlled by Ukraine are marked in green, and areas under the control of Russian forces are marked in red. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian forces struck the settlement of Andriivka, Izium district (Kharkiv Oblast), at around 10:00 on 2 June, leaving two people injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians had launched guided aerial bombs.

A house has been damaged and a fire started.

A 76-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman have been injured.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
