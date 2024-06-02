Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report

The village of Starytsia in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, in the centre left of the map where the green and the red areas meet, around where the dotted line is. Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap

As of 19:00 on 2 June, Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 55 times over the course of the day. Russian forces undertook an unsuccessful assault near the village of Starytsia in Kharkiv Oblast and carried out 10 airstrikes on the Kharkiv front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 2 June

Details: As on the previous day, 1 June, the situation on the Pokrovsk front remains the most difficult, with Ukrainian Defence Forces repelling Russian assaults and holding Russian forces back.

Russian occupation forces are continuing to carry out airstrikes on Kharkiv Oblast, which suffered 10 Russian airstrikes over the course of today. Russian forces also bombed areas in and around Shestakove, Veterynarne and Lyptsi, launching strikes from Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

The Russians also undertook an unsuccessful assault operation near the village of Starytsia on the Kharkiv front.

Ukrainian forces are inflicting significant damage on Russian occupation forces, with the Russians losing 117 military personnel, 2 tanks, an armoured personnel carrier, an artillery system, 8 cars and 2 units of special equipment.

On the Kupiansk front, a combat engagement is currently underway in the vicinity of Nevske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces made 7 attempts to improve their tactical positions near Kalynivka and Klishchiivka over the course of 2 June. Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian assaults on this front.

A total of 17 combat engagements occurred on the Pokrovsk front, with 4 of them still ongoing. Russian forces are assaulting Ukrainian positions near Netailove and Sokil, but have also lost 358 personnel (both dead and wounded), a tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers, and 6 artillery systems and mortars. Ukrainian forces also damaged another 6 units of Russian military equipment. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces is verifying additional information.

