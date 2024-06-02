Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
Sunday, 2 June 2024, 21:08
Saudi Arabia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit focused on Ukraine, on 15-16 June in Switzerland.
Source: German media outlet Bild with reference to dpa news agency
Details: dpa reported about this decision on 2 June, with reference to sources in diplomatic circles of Riyadh.
The reason for the decision not to participate in the summit is supposedly connected with Russia’s absence there.
Background:
- On 2 June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused China of pressuring other countries to refrain from participating in the upcoming Peace Summit.
- In February 2024, Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and discussed the Peace Formula with him.
- In December 2023, Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin also arrived in Saudi Arabia.
