Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence

Saudi Arabia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit focused on Ukraine, on 15-16 June in Switzerland.

Source: German media outlet Bild with reference to dpa news agency

Details: dpa reported about this decision on 2 June, with reference to sources in diplomatic circles of Riyadh.

The reason for the decision not to participate in the summit is supposedly connected with Russia’s absence there.

Background:

On 2 June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused China of pressuring other countries to refrain from participating in the upcoming Peace Summit.

In February 2024, Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and discussed the Peace Formula with him.

In December 2023, Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin also arrived in Saudi Arabia.

