Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 June 2024, 21:08
Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Saudi Arabia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit focused on Ukraine, on 15-16 June in Switzerland.

Source: German media outlet Bild with reference to dpa news agency 

Details: dpa reported about this decision on 2 June, with reference to sources in diplomatic circles of Riyadh.

The reason for the decision not to participate in the summit is supposedly connected with Russia’s absence there.

Background:

  • On 2 June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused China of pressuring other countries to refrain from participating in the upcoming Peace Summit.
  • In February 2024, Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and discussed the Peace Formula with him.
  • In December 2023, Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin also arrived in Saudi Arabia.

