Russian forces hit apartment building in Kharkiv, killing and injuring civilians – video, photos

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv on 22 June. Photo: social media

Russian forces launched four strikes on one of the districts of the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 22 June. There are casualties among civilians.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Terekhov: "Early reports indicate that Kharkiv has been struck four times.

A dense[ly populated] residential area has been reportedly hit."

Details: Terekhov immediately added that a residential building had been struck, which led to casualties and fatalities among civilians.

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration noted that the Russians had used guided aerial bombs for this attack.

Later, reports emerged of at least two civilians killed and eighteen injured injured in the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subsequently reported that three civilians had been killed and 19 injured in the Russian guided aerial bomb attack on the residential building in Kharkiv.

