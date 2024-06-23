Over half of past day's combat clashes took place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff report

Since the beginning of the day on 23 June, the Russian forces have been most active on the Pokrovsk front, accounting for over half of all frontline combat clashes.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 12:24 on 23 June

Details: Since 00:00, the number of combat clashes throughout the entire front line has increased to 71.

The Russians launched four attacks on the Kharkiv front. All attempts took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk. Ukraine’s Defence Forces were able to rebuff two attacks, while two more are still underway.

Russian aviation was extremely active, with 29 guided aerial bombs being dropped from the direction of Belgorod on the Ukrainian forces’ positions and settlements. Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchansk homesteads and Lyptsi were all targeted. The Russians dropped 23 guided bombs in the area of Lyptsi alone.

Four combat clashes are still ongoing on the Kupiansk front between Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Russian troops launched two attacks in the vicinity of Pishchane and Synkivka, which the Ukrainian forces repelled. The Russians also targeted Tabaivka with rockets.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attempted to advance near Kopanky, Makiivka, and the Serebrianka forestry five times. The combat is currently underway in two different areas.

On the Toretsk front, the Russian forces continue to try to oust Ukrainian defenders away from their positions and towards Toretsk and Niu-York. Three combat clashes continue. The Russians aided their advances with air strikes, dropping three aerial bombs.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 31 times. They focus their efforts on the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol and Karlivka. They are also attempting to strengthen their tactical position near six other settlements. As of now, the Ukrainian military repelled 13 hostile strikes, with another 18 ongoing.

