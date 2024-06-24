All Sections
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 June 2024, 19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended the list of individuals banned from entering Russia in response to the 14th sanctions package of the European Union against Moscow.

Source: statement on the website of Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry claimed that it had extended "the list of the representatives of European institutions and EU member states", banned from entering the territory of Russia, in response to "unfriendly steps".

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not provided the full list but revealed that it included the representatives of the EU countries and the employees of the EU institutions who facilitate the supply of military aid to Ukraine and "persecute Russian officials" for violating international law.

"The representatives of the Council of Europe, members of legislative assemblies of EU countries and national delegations in PACE, who systematically spread aggressive claims towards the Russian Federation were added to the corresponding Russian stop-list," the Russian ministry noted.

Background: On Monday, 24 June, the Council of the European Union adopted the 14th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia. For the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine these restrictions include sanctions against Russian gas.

Reportedly, the Hungarian government approved the 14th EU sanctions package which provides for a restricted supply of Russian liquefied gas in exchange for the guarantee that no current or future measures would threaten the implementation of the Paks II nuclear power plant project.

Support UP or become our patron!

