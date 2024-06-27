Russia loses 1,260 soldiers and 42 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Thursday, 27 June 2024, 08:05
Russian forces have lost 1,260 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, which has brought Russian army losses in the war to 539,320 military personnel.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 539,320 (+1,260) military personnel;
- 8,042 (+3) tanks;
- 15,459 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,363 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,108 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 868 (+5) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,459 (+24) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,324 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,468 (+61) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,420 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!