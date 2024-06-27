Russia loses 1,260 soldiers and 42 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,260 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, which has brought Russian army losses in the war to 539,320 military personnel.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 539,320 (+1,260) military personnel;

8,042 (+3) tanks;

15,459 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

14,363 (+42) artillery systems;

1,108 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

868 (+5) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,459 (+24) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,324 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

19,468 (+61) vehicles and tankers;

2,420 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

