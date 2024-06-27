All Sections
Russians assault 10 fronts, conducting 48 combat clashes since beginning of day, fight for Vovchansk ongoing

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 June 2024, 12:07
Photo: Getty Images

A total of 48 combat clashes have occurred in the combat zone since the beginning of 27 June, and 148 over the past day. Russian forces attack on 10 fronts, and fighting for the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast is ongoing. The situation on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts remains difficult and acute.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the battle for the city of Vovchansk is ongoing. The situation is under control.

Over the past day the Russians lost 150 personnel, 3 artillery systems, an air defence system and 6 vehicles. One Russian tank, one artillery system, two air defence systems and two vehicles were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, four combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. Two Russian assault actions are still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are repelling two Russian attacks near the settlements of Kopanky and Nevske.

On the Siversk front, the Russians carried out four attacks. Three of them near Spirne and Rozdolivka had no success. Another one is ongoing near Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians do not give up the attempts to break through near the settlement of Chasiv Yar. Two assault actions of the Russians are ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces are active near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne and Zalizne. The Russian attack near the settlement of Druzhba was repelled by Ukrainian forces.  

The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains complicated. The Russians have conducted 13 offensive actions today, 9 of which were successfully repelled. The fighting is ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front the Russians lost 245 personnel and 2 artillery systems. One Russian tank was damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, eight combat clashes are ongoing near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians are attacking near the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians assaulted the district of Mala Tokmachka to no avail.

The Russians were not active on other fronts.

