All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Car accident in Mykolaiv Oblast caused by Russian missile wreckage falling on road

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 June 2024, 12:25
Car accident in Mykolaiv Oblast caused by Russian missile wreckage falling on road
Stock photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, 27 June, a car accident occurred in Mykolaiv Oblast due to the wreckage of a Russian missile that fell on the road.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A missile was shot down, and its wreckage fell on the road in the morning in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

As a result, a lorry driver was injured, and his car was damaged. There was also a car accident in which another driver was injured."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaiv Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Russian UAV wreckage crashes, starts fire near Mykolaiv – video
Russians hit shop and fitness centre in Ochakiv with drone: fire breaks out – photos, video
Russians strike open car wash in Snihurivka, 3 killed, 6 wounded – photos
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: