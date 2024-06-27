Car accident in Mykolaiv Oblast caused by Russian missile wreckage falling on road

On Thursday, 27 June, a car accident occurred in Mykolaiv Oblast due to the wreckage of a Russian missile that fell on the road.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A missile was shot down, and its wreckage fell on the road in the morning in Mykolaiv Oblast.

As a result, a lorry driver was injured, and his car was damaged. There was also a car accident in which another driver was injured."

