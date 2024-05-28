All Sections
Russians hit shop and fitness centre in Ochakiv with drone: fire breaks out – photos, video

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 28 May 2024, 11:18
Russians hit shop and fitness centre in Ochakiv with drone: fire breaks out – photos, video
The aftermath of Russian attack on Ochakiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast

The Russians attacked the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast with a drone on 28 May. They hit a two-storey building that houses a shop and a fitness centre which are not in use due to the security situation.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

 
The aftermath of Russian attack on Ochakiv
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast

Quote: "This morning, Russian drones attacked the city of Ochakiv. The enemy targeted a two-storey building that houses a shop and a fitness centre, which are not in use for safety reasons. A fire broke out."

The aftermath of Russian attack on Ochakiv
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast

Details: Firefighters are reported to have extinguished the fire. There is currently no information about casualties.

Subjects: Mykolaiv Oblastfiredrones
