Russians hit shop and fitness centre in Ochakiv with drone: fire breaks out – photos, video
The Russians attacked the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast with a drone on 28 May. They hit a two-storey building that houses a shop and a fitness centre which are not in use due to the security situation.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)
Quote: "This morning, Russian drones attacked the city of Ochakiv. The enemy targeted a two-storey building that houses a shop and a fitness centre, which are not in use for safety reasons. A fire broke out."
Details: Firefighters are reported to have extinguished the fire. There is currently no information about casualties.
Рятувальники ліквідовують пожежу, що виникла внаслідок російської атаки по місту Очаків— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 28, 2024
ВІДЕО: ДСНС Миколаївщини pic.twitter.com/tehuuZQNX8
