Russian UAV wreckage crashes, starts fire near Mykolaiv – video

Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian UAV wreckage crash. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Warehouses belonging to an industrial facility in Kutsurub hromada of the Mykolaiv district caught fire on the night of 1-2 June after the wreckage of downed Russian UAVs crashed to the ground. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Mykolaiv Oblast

Details: As of 08:40, a unit from the SES had extinguished the fire, which had spread over an area of 1,500 sq. m.

Advertisement:

No one was injured.

In addition, the Russians shelled the territory of Kutsurub hromada with artillery at 15:50 and 18:00 on 1 June.

One of the shelling incidents caused the grass on the territory of a school in the village of Ivanivka to catch fire.

Support UP or become our patron!