Russian UAV wreckage crashes, starts fire near Mykolaiv – video
Warehouses belonging to an industrial facility in Kutsurub hromada of the Mykolaiv district caught fire on the night of 1-2 June after the wreckage of downed Russian UAVs crashed to the ground. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Mykolaiv Oblast
Details: As of 08:40, a unit from the SES had extinguished the fire, which had spread over an area of 1,500 sq. m.
No one was injured.
In addition, the Russians shelled the territory of Kutsurub hromada with artillery at 15:50 and 18:00 on 1 June.
One of the shelling incidents caused the grass on the territory of a school in the village of Ivanivka to catch fire.
