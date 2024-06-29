All Sections
Photos of welcoming ceremony for Ukrainians released from Russian captivity published

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 06:44
Photos of welcoming ceremony for Ukrainians released from Russian captivity published
The meeting of the Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, including Nariman Dzhelyal. Photo: Lubinets on Telegram

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has published a photo of a welcoming ceremony for 10 Ukrainian civilians released from Russian captivity. The list of those who were released includes Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, who was captured in Crimea in 2021. [Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People is the single highest executive-representative body of the Crimean Tatars in the period between sessions of the Qurultay of the Crimean Tatar People – ed.] 

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram; Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman)

Quote: "Nariman Dzhelyal, Valerii Matiushenko, Olena Pekh, Bohdan Heleta, Ivan Levytskyi, Mykola Shvets, Nataliia Zakharenko, Pavlo Kupriienko, Liudmyla Honcharenko and Kateryna Briukhanova. The Ukrainians released from Russian captivity are already in Kyiv.

There are hugs, smiles and tears in their eyes! They are finally home!"

Details: The Coordination HQ also published a photo showing how the released civilians were greeted.

 
The meeting of the Ukrainians released from Russian captivity.
Photo: Coordination HQ on Telegram
 
The meeting of the Ukrainians released from Russian captivity.
Photo: Coordination HQ on Telegram

The photos were also published by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Quote from Lubinets: "Kateryna Briukhanova, Liudmyla Honcharenko, Pavlo Kupriienko, Mykola Shvets and Nataliia Zakharenko, who were held in Belarus, are now in Ukraine. The story of each of them is filled with pain, but it's all over now.

Detention within Russian walls has come to an end for five more Ukrainian civilians.

These are Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, who was captured in Crimea in 2021; Valerii Matiushenko, who has not seen his family since 2017; Olena Pekh, for whom her daughter has been waiting since 2018; and Bohdan Heleta and Ivan Levytskyi, priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church who resisted the occupation forces in Berdiansk."

Details: Lubinets noted that experts recorded the physical and moral condition of the released prisoners. The ombudsman also added that they "definitely need rehabilitation".

All News
