Rolling blackouts to be conducted according to schedule throughout Ukraine on 5 June
Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 18:32
The deficit in the power system of Ukraine will most likely last all day on Wednesday, 5 June. The limits on power consumption will be in place for every region of Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.
Source: Ukrainian National Power Company Ukrenergo
Quote: "In order to adhere to the limits, regional power companies will implement hourly outage schedules for industrial and household consumers."
Advertisement:
Details: If the limits are exceeded, emergency blackouts may be implemented for all categories of consumers.
Background: On Tuesday 4 June, power engineers applied emergency blackouts in seven regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv because power consumption limits were exceeded.
Support UP or become our patron!