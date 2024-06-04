Rolling blackouts to be conducted according to schedule throughout Ukraine on 5 June

The deficit in the power system of Ukraine will most likely last all day on Wednesday, 5 June. The limits on power consumption will be in place for every region of Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.

Source: Ukrainian National Power Company Ukrenergo

Quote: "In order to adhere to the limits, regional power companies will implement hourly outage schedules for industrial and household consumers."

Advertisement:

Details: If the limits are exceeded, emergency blackouts may be implemented for all categories of consumers.

Background: On Tuesday 4 June, power engineers applied emergency blackouts in seven regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv because power consumption limits were exceeded.

Support UP or become our patron!