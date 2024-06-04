All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Rolling blackouts to be conducted according to schedule throughout Ukraine on 5 June

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 4 June 2024, 18:32
Rolling blackouts to be conducted according to schedule throughout Ukraine on 5 June
Stock photo: Getty Images

The deficit in the power system of Ukraine will most likely last all day on Wednesday, 5 June. The limits on power consumption will be in place for every region of Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00.

Source: Ukrainian National Power Company Ukrenergo

Quote: "In order to adhere to the limits, regional power companies will implement hourly outage schedules for industrial and household consumers."

Advertisement:

Details: If the limits are exceeded, emergency blackouts may be implemented for all categories of consumers.

Background: On Tuesday 4 June, power engineers applied emergency blackouts in seven regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv because power consumption limits were exceeded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energy
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
energy
Saving electricity will be part of everyday life in subsequent years – Ukraine's PM
Emergency power cuts implemented in 7 Ukrainian oblasts and Kyiv
Estonia to donate power unit from its power plant to Kyiv, Ukraine's Foreign Minister says
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: