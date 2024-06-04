All Sections
Russian forces attack manufacturing facility in Konotop, Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 June 2024, 18:44
Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on Tuesday, 4 June, damaging a manufacturing facility.

Source: Artem Semenikhin, Konotop Mayor, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian Federation launched an attack on Konotop, another act of terror. Our city’s manufacturing infrastructure was damaged."

Details: Semenikhin said there were no civilian casualties and the full aftermath of the Russian attack was still being assessed.

He added that the city tram service to the Zhytlomasyv district has been temporarily suspended.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwar
