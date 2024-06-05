All Sections
Russia has damaged over 200,000 buildings during war against Ukraine – NYT

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 10:53
Russia has damaged over 200,000 buildings during war against Ukraine – NYT
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast on 17 January. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Satellites have recorded more than 210,000 buildings damaged in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: The New York Times

Details: "Since the beginning of the war, satellites have flagged more than 210,000 buildings in Ukraine as damaged. About half of them are in the Donbas [sic]," the newspaper writes.

The map of buildings damaged by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Photo: NYT

It is noted that more buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine than if every building in Manhattan (New York) was levelled to the ground four times. Parts of Ukraine, hundreds of kilometres apart, look like Dresden or London after World War II or like the Gaza Strip after six months of bombardment.

In addition, the analysis shows that over 900 schools, hospitals, churches and other institutions have been damaged or destroyed, even though they are supposed to be protected by the Geneva Convention.

