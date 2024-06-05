Russia has damaged over 200,000 buildings during war against Ukraine – NYT
Satellites have recorded more than 210,000 buildings damaged in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Source: The New York Times
Details: "Since the beginning of the war, satellites have flagged more than 210,000 buildings in Ukraine as damaged. About half of them are in the Donbas [sic]," the newspaper writes.
It is noted that more buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine than if every building in Manhattan (New York) was levelled to the ground four times. Parts of Ukraine, hundreds of kilometres apart, look like Dresden or London after World War II or like the Gaza Strip after six months of bombardment.
In addition, the analysis shows that over 900 schools, hospitals, churches and other institutions have been damaged or destroyed, even though they are supposed to be protected by the Geneva Convention.
Support UP or become our patron!