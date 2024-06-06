All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

General Staff is being reduced, its non-essential functions being eliminated, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 6 June 2024, 17:58
General Staff is being reduced, its non-essential functions being eliminated, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the staffing of the General Staff is being optimised to enhance command and control in combat areas.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff, citing Syrskyi

Details: The commander-in-chief noted that military command and control structures are being improved as part of the strategy for the development of branches and separate types of forces by 2035.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The staffing structure of the General Staff units is being optimised. In particular, [it is being carried out] by reducing the number [of staff] and eliminating unnecessary functions. This has resulted in the strengthening of the military command and control bodies that exercise command of troops in the combat areas."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staff
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
General Staff
General Staff: Tense situation on Pokrovske and Kurakhove fronts
Russians most active near Sokil on Pokrovsk front over last 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Fighting is most intense on Pokrovsk front, with 19 Russian attacks – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: