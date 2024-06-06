General Staff is being reduced, its non-essential functions being eliminated, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the staffing of the General Staff is being optimised to enhance command and control in combat areas.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff, citing Syrskyi

Details: The commander-in-chief noted that military command and control structures are being improved as part of the strategy for the development of branches and separate types of forces by 2035.

Quote: "The staffing structure of the General Staff units is being optimised. In particular, [it is being carried out] by reducing the number [of staff] and eliminating unnecessary functions. This has resulted in the strengthening of the military command and control bodies that exercise command of troops in the combat areas."

