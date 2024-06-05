All Sections
Fighting is most intense on Pokrovsk front, with 19 Russian attacks – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 June 2024, 20:52

As of 19:30 on 5 June, Russian forces have been attacking all along the entire contact line, concentrating their efforts on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk fronts. The number of attacks has increased to 81 since the beginning of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:30 on 5 June

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, the Russian occupiers tried to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions five times. Four Russian attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian forces and one combat clash is ongoing near the city of Vovchansk. The Russians lost 114 members of personnel on this front today. Ukrainian forces destroyed an armoured vehicle, a gun, seven UAVs, six pieces of special equipment and four enemy ammunition storages.

The occupiers did not give up their attempts to break through the defence of Ukrainian forces on the Kupiansk front. They are trying to improve their positions near the settlements of Druzheliubivka and Cherneshchyna, where the fighting is ongoing. In total, the occupiers increased the number of assault actions on the Kupiansk front to 12. Ten attacks have been repelled. As of now, the enemy has lost 86 members of personnel killed and injured. Three Russian armoured fighting vehicles and a car were destroyed."

Details: On the Lyman front, the Russians mounted seven attacks. The fighting is ongoing in the Serebrianka forest in four locations. Another fight is ongoing near the settlement of Nevske.

The Pokrovsk front remains the hottest spot – the number of Russian attacks there has increased to 19. The Russians are most active near the settlement of Sokol.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians are active near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Shcherbaky – five Russian attacks were repelled there.

General Staff
