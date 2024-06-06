General Staff: Tense situation on Pokrovske and Kurakhove fronts

There have been 29 combat clashes since the beginning of 6 June. The situation remains tense on the Pokrovske front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 Russian attacks and six clashes are still ongoing. The Russians have also intensified activity on the Kurakhove front in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 10:30 on 6 June

Details: There were no active Russian assault operations today on the Kharkiv front.

A Russian attack is ongoing in the area of Druzheliubivka on the Kupiansk front. The situation is under control.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russians attacked once in the area of Bilohorivka on the Siversk front. The Russians’ assault operations failed in the area of Klishchiivka, while the battle continued in the area of Ivanivske, on the Kramatorsk front.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front has been tense since the beginning of the day. The Russians are trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka. Four Russian attacks have been repelled, and six combat clashes are still ongoing. The Defence Forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

The situation is tense on the Kurakhove front, in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka, where two combat clashes are currently ongoing in each area. The Defence Forces are in control of the situation.

On the Vremivka front, five combat clashes tool place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Urozhaine and Novodarivka. Three Russian attacks were unsuccessful, and fighting continues in the area of Urozhaine.

The Russian operations failed in the area of Mala Tokmachka on the Orikhiv front. On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made two unsuccessful attempts to attack in the area of Krynky.

The Russians did not conduct any active offensive operations on other fronts.

