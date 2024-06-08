All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

First drone attack on airbase in Mozdok is special operation by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence – UP source in DIU

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 8 June 2024, 12:12
First drone attack on airbase in Mozdok is special operation by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence – UP source in DIU
Stock photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The 8 June drone attack on an airbase in Russia's North Ossetia, from which the planes used to attack Ukraine usually take off, was a special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU 

Quote: "This has been the work of DIU and the successful use of improved domestic assets." 

Advertisement:

Details: The source confirmed that this is the first attack on the airbase in Mozdok and added that the zone of destruction on the territory of the aggressor state is expanding, and that the assets mentioned earlier were Ukrainian ones.

Quote: "Enemy military facilities that are involved in Russia's genocidal war against Ukrainians should not be safe."

For reference: MiG-31 and Tu aircraft used to attack Ukraine often take off from the Mozdok airbase.

Advertisement:
 
Russian airbase in Mozdok
Screenshot: Google Map

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
drones
Drones attack North Ossetia for first time; MiGs take off there
25 drones and 2 unmanned boats supposedly attack Russia
Drone strikes Gaivoron administration in Belgorod Oblast, Russia
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: