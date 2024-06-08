First drone attack on airbase in Mozdok is special operation by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence – UP source in DIU

The 8 June drone attack on an airbase in Russia's North Ossetia, from which the planes used to attack Ukraine usually take off, was a special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Quote: "This has been the work of DIU and the successful use of improved domestic assets."

Details: The source confirmed that this is the first attack on the airbase in Mozdok and added that the zone of destruction on the territory of the aggressor state is expanding, and that the assets mentioned earlier were Ukrainian ones.

Quote: "Enemy military facilities that are involved in Russia's genocidal war against Ukrainians should not be safe."

For reference: MiG-31 and Tu aircraft used to attack Ukraine often take off from the Mozdok airbase.

Russian airbase in Mozdok Screenshot: Google Map

