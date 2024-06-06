All Sections
Drone strikes Gaivoron administration in Belgorod Oblast, Russia

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 June 2024, 12:51
Photo: Gladkov on Telegram

Viacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast of Russia, has claimed that the building of the Gaivoron City District was struck by a kamikaze drone.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "A kamikaze drone attacked the building of the administration of the Gaivoron City District.

An enemy drone fell and detonated in a yard. An employee of the administration, Maksim Moiseev, Deputy Head of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure of the Gaivoron City District Administration, was injured.

Early reports say he has received a contusion. His colleagues are taking him to the Gaivoron Central District Hospital."

Details: Windows were broken in the building of the administration and in a boiler room. The fragments damaged two cars.

Operative services are working on site of the strike.

