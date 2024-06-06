Drone strikes Gaivoron administration in Belgorod Oblast, Russia
Viacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast of Russia, has claimed that the building of the Gaivoron City District was struck by a kamikaze drone.
Source: Gladkov on Telegram
Quote: "A kamikaze drone attacked the building of the administration of the Gaivoron City District.
An enemy drone fell and detonated in a yard. An employee of the administration, Maksim Moiseev, Deputy Head of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure of the Gaivoron City District Administration, was injured.
Early reports say he has received a contusion. His colleagues are taking him to the Gaivoron Central District Hospital."
Details: Windows were broken in the building of the administration and in a boiler room. The fragments damaged two cars.
Operative services are working on site of the strike.
Support UP or become our patron!